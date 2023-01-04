Monterrey face off with Chivas in the most anticipated duel of Matchday 1 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Chivas visit Rayados at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey as part of Matchday 1 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Monterrey had another big failure last tournament when they were eliminated in the semifinals by Pachuca. A club which almost every season present one of the best rosters in Mexico will look for redemption with stellar names such as German Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre, Hector Moreno, Luis Romo and Rogelio Funes Mori. However, they lost a key player in the offseason when defender Cesar Montes signed with Espanyol of Barcelona. Their biggest additions: Omar Govea and Jordi Cortizo.

Chivas are one the most popular teams in Mexico, but haven't won a title in Liga MX since 2017. That's why owner Amaury Vergara made some major changes. Ricardo Pelaez is out as sports director and they brought former Real Madrid player Fernando Hierro to make all the front office decisions. Furthermore, Ricardo Cadena was fired as coach and the huge responsibility is now on Veljko Paunovic who's had experience with Chicago Fire on MLS and Reading in England.

Monterrey vs Chivas: Date

Monterrey will host Chivas in Matchday 1 of Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 7 at 10:10 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio BBVA, home of the Rayados in Nuevo Leon.

Monterrey vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Chivas in the US

Monterrey clash with Chivas in Matchday 1 of Liga MX Clausura 2023 and the game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App and Foxsports.com