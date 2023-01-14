In one of the biggest moves during the transfer market, Chelsea and Arsenal went all-in for Mykhaylo Mudryk. Read here to check out which club signed the 22-year old star.

In a very busy offseason for theams of the Premier League, Mykhaylo Mudryk suddenly became the most coveted player in the United Kingdom. The Ukrainian winger is only 22-years old, but is seen by many experts as a sensation in the position just behind superstar like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar or Vinicius Jr.

Arsenal made the first move with an offer to Shaktar Donetsk close to $75 million. Though the Gunners are having a great season as leaders of the Premier League, Mikel Arteta saw Mykhaylo Mudryk as crucial piece to dominate for years to come. However, in a very unexpected turn of events, Chelsea got in.

In the last minute, the Blues put a bigger offer in the table and Mykhaylo Mudryk had the last word between Chelsea and Arsenal. Read here to find out which of these two clubs will sign the star from Ukraine.

Mykhaylo Mudryk: Will he sign with Arsenal or Chelsea?

When Arsenal had everyhting set to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, Chelsea went all-in with a $100 million offer. It's important to remember that this offseason, the Blues already got Joao Felix on loan.

This Saturday, just in a few hours, the deal was done. According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Shakhtar Donetsk have reached an agreement and he wil sign a contractun until 2030. So, in an incredible surprise, Chesea won the race to Arsenal and has his marquee player for the future.