Where to watch AC Milan vs Juventus live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AC Milan will face off against Juventus for the Matchday 13 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch AC Milan vs Juventus online for free in the US on Fubo]

The spotlight in Serie A this weekend falls squarely on the Derby dei Campioni, a high-stakes showdown between Juventus and AC Milan, two of Italy’s most storied clubs. Juventus, sitting just two points behind league leaders Napoli with 24, could potentially claim the top spot with a victory, depending on Napoli’s result.

AC Milan, currently at 18 points, are aiming to close the gap on the leaders. With a game in hand, the Rossoneri know a win here, coupled with success in their rescheduled match, could significantly bolster their title aspirations.

When will the AC Milan vs Juventus match be played?

AC Milan play against Juventus in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, November 23. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Rafael Leao of AC Milan – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

AC Milan vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AC Milan and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.