Where to watch Hellas Verona vs Inter live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Hellas Verona and Inter will face against each other for the Matchday 13 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.
The Serie A title race is heating up, with just two points separating first-place Napoli from sixth-place Juventus in a tightly contested battle. Inter Milan, sitting on 25 points, aim to capitalize on their recent 1-1 draw with the league leaders to climb to the summit.
Standing in their way are Hellas Verona, a team desperate for points as they sit three above the relegation zone with 12 points. Both sides have plenty at stake, setting the stage for a pivotal clash.
When will the Hellas Verona vs Inter match be played?
Hellas Verona face Inter in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, November 23. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 AM (ET).
Hellas Verona vs Inter: Time by State in the USA
ET: 9:00 AM
CT: 8:00 AM
MT: 7:00 AM
PT: 6:00 AM
