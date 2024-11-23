Where to watch Hellas Verona vs Inter live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Hellas Verona will take on Inter in the Matchday 13 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the excitement, with full kickoff times and broadcast details provided here for both TV and streaming platforms.

The Serie A title race is heating up, with just two points separating first-place Napoli from sixth-place Juventus in a tightly contested battle. Inter Milan, sitting on 25 points, aim to capitalize on their recent 1-1 draw with the league leaders to climb to the summit.

Standing in their way are Hellas Verona, a team desperate for points as they sit three above the relegation zone with 12 points. Both sides have plenty at stake, setting the stage for a pivotal clash.

When will the Hellas Verona vs Inter match be played?

Hellas Verona face Inter in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, November 23. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 AM (ET).

Grigoris Kastanos of Hellas Verona – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Hellas Verona vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Hellas Verona vs Inter in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Hellas Verona and Inter will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream.