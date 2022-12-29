Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are just a few of the Premier League teams interested in signing Joao Felix away from Atletico Madrid. However, the Portuguese forward seems to have his preference.

Premier League clubs are finalizing their preparations to bolster their squads in anticipation of the January transfer window. It might mean shelling out more money to get the game-changer they need to reach the top positions that lead to a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

There will be a flurry of activity as top-flight teams prepare to attack the second half of the season since the World Cup ended, whether that means bringing in a new goalkeeper or finding the striker who will score enough goals to keep them in the league. Since the conclusion of Qatar 2022, several clubs in the English Premier League have shown interest in Joao Felix, a top player now with Atletico Madrid who wants to leave.

Now that Portugal's World Cup run is finished, all eyes are now on Joao Felix's future. The player has expressed his desire to move from Atletico Madrid, and the clock is now ticking on his eventual exit.

What is Joao Felix's favorite Premier League club?

According to reports, both Manchester United and Arsenal have contacted the forward's agency about signing him in the winter transfer market. The 23-year-old used to be a regular starter for Diego Simeone's team, but he hasn't seen the field since September.

The Portugal international's departure from Atletico Madrid is possible, and a loan transfer is the most probable scenario. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, United are in need of offensive reinforcements. In addition, among the teams interested in signing the Portugal international is Arsenal.

As one of Europe's hottest teams, the Gunners are always adding new players to their roster in the hopes of keeping them at the top of the Premier League. Meanwhile, in an effort to address their offensive struggles relative to their league-leading competitors this season, Chelsea have previously shown interest in Felix.

Even if his pick may not be popular with the fans of the mentioned clubs, Felix has already declared his allegiance to a Premier League team. According to an interview published by Mundo Deportivo and conducted by Adri Contreras, the player has declared his allegiance to Leeds. Although the nature of his ties to the Whites remains unknown, it seems improbable that the Portuguese superstar would seek a transfer to Elland Road in January, when Jesse Marsch's team are now 15th in the Premier League.