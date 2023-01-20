A Riyadh All-Star XI was defeated 5-4 by Paris Saint-Germain in an exciting match that included two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo in his debut game in Saudi Arabia and one goal from Lionel Messi. After the match, the Portuguese shared a meaningful post on social media where he included his arch-rival, Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain defeated a Riyadh All-Star XI 5-4 in a nail-biting match that included goals from both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Fans could appreciate their greatness during what may have been the last game ever played between the two soccer superstars.

Along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Argentina captain was a key cog in the golden attack that propelled France to the title. At the same time, the Portuguese directed a combined Saudi league squad called the Riyadh Season Team, which included players from both the league winners Al-Hilal and his new club, Al-Nassr.

This clash was originally planned for 2022 but was postponed due to Covid-19 and other events. After Messi got things going, Ronaldo scored twice to make it 2-2 at the break. Both players were substituted at around the 60-minute mark, therefore it's possible that the game in which they featured, was their last ever against each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts unexpected dedication message to Messi

After the match, warm greetings were given between the two arch-rivals, as well as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and all the players from both teams together. And after the full completion of the event, the Portuguese made a heartfelt post on his social networks where he included a photo with Messi.

"So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!," the 37-year-old took to Instagram to write.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that he has released decent words for Leo, since only weeks ago in a pre-World Cup interview, he declared:"Have dinner with Messi? Why not? I love meeting people, I love people. I love sharing things, ideas, learning things; I like to meet new stories, new brains.

"Why not? I'll do it for sure. I'll do it in a few years, like Maradona and Pele did. No problem. I'm a good person, I have a good heart. I don't like to criticize people. It's not the way I run my life. As a soccer player, he [Messi] is amazing, it's magical, top. As a person, we have shared the stage for 16 years. Imagine... 16 years! I have a great relationship with him."

What better way to celebrate the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival in the Middle East than with a high-profile and fiercely contested friendly against his old rival Messi, who won the World Cup in nearby Qatar a month ago. Interestingly, even the 35-year-old forward shared an Instagram story in which he and his opponent, Cristiano Ronaldo, engage in a friendly embrace.

