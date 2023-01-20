Despite being behind 2-0, Manchester City rallied to beat Tottenham 4-2 and get within five points of the Premier League's leaders, Arsenal. Despite the hard-earned victory, Pep Guardiola unleashed an incredible tirade on every player and supporter of the Citizens.

Manchester City are notably not used to losing or even having mediocre streaks. When they do suffer a defeat, it's usually because they weren't able to capitalize on a scoring opportunity, and the only team that can really defeat them is themselves.

After suffering a loss at the hands of Manchester United in their last outing, it seemed as if City would suffer a second straight setback when Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson scored for Tottenham in the final minutes of the first half at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. In spite of the boos that followed them into the locker room, the Citizens came out strong in the second half, scoring four times to win the game.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice in stoppage time to cap up a stirring comeback after Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland scored within 12 minutes of the halftime break to give them the lead. Now despite table leaders Arsenal having a game in hand, this victory cut the difference to just five points.

Pep Guardiola criticises Manchester City players and supporters after Tottenham win

In spite of the fact that Manchester City and Arsenal still have two more league meetings this season, Pep Guardiola has harshly criticized his team for being complacent after winning four consecutive league championships in as many years. The Sky Blues' Spanish manager, was unexpectedly forthright after the game about how he is not happy with the direction the team is heading.

“I want a reaction – not just from players, staff, the whole organization. We are a happy flowers team, I don't want this. I want to beat Arsenal. I cannot deny how happy we are [to win]. But we are far away from the team that we were. There are many things that we are far away, far away. We play because 'my manager told me to do this and this' – but there is nothing from the stomach, the guts.

"We were lucky, and if we don't change, sooner or later we are going to drop points.No passion, fire, or desire to win from minute one. I don't recognize my team, they [previously] had the passion and desire to run. Do you think we are going to chase the gap to Arsenal the way we are playing? No way. Playing with this lack of passion, this season I can announce we are not going to win anything.

"The same with the fans, they are silent for 45 minutes. I want my fans back. The fans have to shout. They booed because we were losing, but not because we played badly. We played well. We were better. They booed because we were losing, but maybe it's like our team", he told the media after the game.