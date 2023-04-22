Olympiacos will host AEK Athens at Stadio Georgios Karaiskáki on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Super League Greece Play-Off. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Super League Greece Play-Off will have two title contenders in the same game since Olympiacos will meet AEK Athens. The match will take place at Stadio Georgios Karaiskáki. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Olympiacos might have their last chance to get closer to the leaders here. They had a good season, but they are in the third place six points behind the top clubs. Their last game was an elimination in the Greek Cup semifinals against this rival with a 4-2 in the aggregate score, although at least they defeated them 2-1.

For AEK Athens this matchup is just as important for them because they aren’t alone at the top. A tie wouldn’t be totally favorable considering they share the first spot with Panathinaikos six games before the end. Their three wins in a row mark they are playing at a great level.

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens: Kick-Off Time

Olympiacos will clash with AEK Athens at Stadio Georgios Karaiskáki on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Super League Greece Play-Off this Sunday, April 23.

Greece: 9:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Olympiacos vs AEK Athens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

International: Bet365