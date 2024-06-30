In a crucial 2024 Euro round of 16 match, Belgium are set to clash with the formidable Kylian Mbappe’s France, but they'll be without their stalwart goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Here's the scoop on why he's sidelined for this critical match.

Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing for Belgium vs France in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Thibaut Courtois, a linchpin for both his national squad and Real Madrid, stands tall as one of the premier goalkeepers in the game today. Renowned for his pivotal role in “Merengue” triumphs, Courtois has been instrumental in securing victories crucial to Real Madrid‘s recent successes.

The Belgian shot-stopper garnered acclaim during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where his heroics helped Belgium secure a historic third-place finish, marking a pinnacle achievement in the nation’s soccer history. Now at 32 years old, Courtois would be a key piece for the Belgians in the tough game against Mbappe‘s France due to his level and experience.

Thibaut Courtois out against France

Belgian veteran goalkeeper sidelined for clash against Mbappe’s France in Euro 2024. Thibaut Courtois, seasoned in net for Belgium, remains sidelined due to an injury sustained during the 2023/2024 season, ruling him out of crucial matchups, including this tournament’s clash against the Kylian Mbappe’s France.

Domenico Tedesco, coach of Belgium, spoke about this issue before the start of the Euro: “He was honest and clear. He knows his body the best, and it’s different to play every three or four days during a tournament.” Koen Casteels, starter in all three group stage games, will surely be his replacement.