Just when they needed him the most, he stepped up. Jude Bellingham scored a dramatic equalizer in fantastic fashion for England to take the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinal against Slovakia to extra time.
After leading 1-0 much of the game thanks to Ivan Schranz’s goal only 25 minutes into the match in Gelsenkirchen, Francesco Calzona’s men were just seconds away from pulling off the biggest shock in this year’s European Championship.
But Bellingham ruined that dream, which looked real. The Real Madrid superstar, who has faced critics for not turning up his game in this Euros, delivered when it mattered the most for his country.
Euro 2024: Harry Kane gives England the lead vs Slovakia!
Bellingham’s late equalizer seemed to give Gareth Southgate’s men some momentum heading into extra time. Only two seconds into the added time, Harry Kane put the Three Lions in front with a great header.
This brought the team back to life, when the danger of suffering an embarrassing elimination looked definitely real. Will this give England enough confidence to go the distance this time? Only time will tell us.
