France's world champion goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, will be notably absent from the substitute bench in their upcoming clash against Belgium. Here you can find out the reasons behind his absence.

In a pivotal showdown like the upcoming clash between France and Belgium in the Euro 2024 round of 16, the French squad is banking on its star power. Yet, the 2018 World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, finds himself sidelined for this crucial match. Stay tuned as we delve into the reasons behind his absence.

Hugo Lloris’s career stands as a shining example among French players in recent memory. Rising from his roots at Nice, with a stint at Olympique Lyonnais, he made his mark at Tottenham Hotspur, where he solidified his reputation as a premier goalkeeper in European soccer over an impressive 11-season tenure.

However, Lloris’s crowning glory came on the international stage, donning the gloves for France across 4 World Cups and 3 European Championships. His pinnacle moment arrived at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he played a pivotal role in France’s victorious campaign, etching his name into the annals of soccer history.

Hugo Lloris out against Belgium

At 37 years young, Hugo Lloris continues to showcase his prowess between the posts, now plying his trade with Los Angeles FC in the MLS. However, fans have been left pondering his absence from the squad, a puzzle not rooted in his age or the league he is playing for.

The seasoned World Cup champion hung up his boots from the French national team back in January 2023, a decision that excludes him not only from the upcoming clash against Belgium but from the tournament altogether. With Lloris sidelined, the reins of defending the French goal are securely in the hands of Mike Maignan, who has stood tall in the starter’s role through the team’s first three group stage Matchdays.