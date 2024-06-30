Harry Kane and England delivered one of the greatest comebacks in history at the UEFA Euro 2024. They were losing 1-0 in minute 95′ when, in the last play of the game, Jude Bellingham performed an incredible bicycle kick.
Then, in the start of extra time, Kane took over and got the 2-1 lead thanks to a solid header. Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka couldn’t reach the ball and the entire stadium at Gelsenkirchen exploded.
Now, England will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Although the performances for the Three Lions are worrying, this could be the boost needed to conquer the European Cup for the first time.
