Club America will face Tigres UANL in the 2024 Supercopa MX. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

The two “Champions of Champions” from the last two seasons, Club America and Tigres UANL, face off in an exciting duel to determine the winner of the Supercopa MX. Fans in the USA can find out all the details about when, where, and how to watch or live stream this thrilling match right here.

The Supercopa MX is undoubtedly the highest aspiration for every Liga MX team. This tournament pits the winners of the “Champion of Champions” for the 2023-24 season, in this case Club America, against the previous edition’s winner of said title, Tigres UANL.

It is expected to be a fiercely contested match between two of the most decisive teams in Mexican soccer in recent years. Only one of them will be able to claim the prestigious title, which is in its second edition in 2024 following the contest between Cruz Azul and Atlas in 2022.

When will the Club America vs Tigres UANL match be played?

The game for the 2024 Supercopa MX between Club America and Tigres UANL will be played this Sunday, June 30 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Club America vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Club America vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This 2024 Supercopa MX game between Club America and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN, Univision.