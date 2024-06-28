Neymar, the Brazilian star, shares his selection of candidates for the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2024. Find out who the favorites are and why Messi is not on their list.

Although all eyes are on the top continental competitions at the national team level, step by step preparations are beginning to be made for what will be the ceremony for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award. Although there are 4 months to go, the Brazilian Neymar has unveiled his firm candidates for the trophy.

To the surprise of the fans, the Brazilian with a past at FC Barcelona did not choose Lionel Messi, with whom he has a great relationship. But clearly, the captain of the Argentine National Team decreased in his level as a result of playing in the MLS. The demand is not the same, and the years also have an influence.

Neymar chose the top contenders to win the award, where he has made it clear that Vinícius Júnior is the one who should be crowned. But when it came to putting together his shortlist, he stated the following: “Vini Júnior, first; Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham are tied, and obviously Mbappé enters the fight between those three,” he said.

When is the 2024 Ballon d’Or awarded?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or gala will be held on October 28 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. To find out who will have their chance, we will have to wait for France Football to reveal the list of contenders on September 4.

Neymar Jr. #10 of Brazil reacts after assisting Casemiro #5 on a goal against Colombia during the first half of the friendly. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Image

Who is emerging as a candidate to win the Ballon d’Or?

The seasons in men’s and women’s football have ended, so it´s possible to speculate about candidates to win the awards for best player or player for the Ballon d’Or 2024.

In the men’s branch, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid figures and winners of the last Champions League, are emerging as the favorites to win.

On the other hand, in the women’s competition, FC Barcelona could have a Ballon d’Or winner for the fourth consecutive year with Aitana Bonmatí and Caroline Graham Hansen as strong candidates.

Did Neymar win the Ballon d’Or?

Neymar of Brazil sits injured on the pitch during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images.

The answer is no. He was in the world elite, went from Santos to FC Barcelona, but failed to win the Ballon d’Or. He is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture, and in the Arab league he has lost rhythm and competitiveness.