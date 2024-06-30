The USA will face Uruguay in the final match of Group C, with a strong chance of qualifying for the next round of Copa America 2024.

What happens if USA lose, win or tie with Uruguay in Copa America 2024?

As the group stage of Copa America 2024 wraps up, the United States will play its decisive match against Uruguay, which has already secured a spot in the quarter-finals.

The team that is hosting this Copa America kicked off their campaign with a solid start. In their first match, they defeated Bolivia 2-0, with goals from captain Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, showcasing excellent team play.

However, their second match against Panama was a missed opportunity to seal early qualification. Despite taking an early lead, the match took a turn when midfielder Timothy Weah was sent off. Panama capitalized on their numerical advantage and came back to win 2-1. Now, Gregg Berhalter’s squad faces a critical showdown against a formidable Uruguay side to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

What happens if USA beat Uruguay?

If the United States manages to defeat Uruguay, the team led by Christian Pulisic will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals where they will have to play either Colombia or Brazil.

The only way for the U.S. not to qualify winning is if Panama manages to beat Bolivia by many goals to overtake Gregg Berhalter’s team on goal difference.

What happens if USA and Uruguay draw?

If the match between the United States and Uruguay ends in a draw, Gregg Berhalter’s team will qualify only if Panama fails to beat Bolivia in the other match.

What happens if USA lose to Uruguay?

If the United States fails to defeat Uruguay, the Americans will qualify only if Bolivia defeats Panama, otherwise they will be automatically eliminated from the Copa America 2024.