Brazil are gearing up to clash with Colombia on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can find out the potential formations and players who will play this game.

Brazil are set to clash with Colombia in a high-stakes showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly anticipate the potential lineups that will shape this thrilling encounter.

[Watch Brazil vs Colombia live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a clash that sees both sides already punching their tickets to the next round, Brazil and Colombia find themselves in a pivotal showdown. Brazil face a slim risk of elimination should they falter and Costa Rica triumphs resoundingly over Paraguay, a scenario deemed highly improbable given the colossal goal tally required by the Costa Ricans.

Consequently, it comes as no surprise that both squads are opting to rest key stars for this matchup. While group leadership hangs in the balance, the strategic focus for both coaches lies in conserving energy for the upcoming quarterfinal battles set to ignite the competition.

Brazil probable lineup

With the absence of some key players like Vinicius Jr, this would be Brazil’s team to face Colombia.

Brazil possible lineup: Alisson; Danilo, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Gomes; Savio, Pereira, Rodrygo; Endrick.

Colombia probable lineup

Colombia, already qualified for the next round, will play this match saving some of their stars.

Uruguay possible lineup: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Machado; Castano, Uribe, Arias; Sinisterra, Duran, Diaz.