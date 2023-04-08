Lionel Messi and PSG might be destined for a breakup. After winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina, Messi has been treated badly by fans, especially when another failure came at the Champions League in the Round of 16 against Bayern Munich.

PSG will probably win Ligue 1, but their performances have been very irregular leaving the door open for a possible surprise by teams with less powerful rosters such as Lens and Olympique Marseille. A few weeks ago, the race seemed over and now, suddenly, a major upset could happen.

In the middle of this situation, PSG made a very controversial decision on social media regarding Lionel Messi. Read here to check out what happned prior to the game against Nice in Ligue 1.

PSG 'erase' Lionel Messi from social media

This Saturday, PSG faced Nice on the road as part of Matchday 30 in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Normally, in their social media campaigns, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are the main characters for the French club as stars of the team.

However, prior to the match at Nice, Lionel Messi was not included in the promotion of the game. In a picture which sparked a lot of controversy, many PSG players appeared such as Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos or Gianluigi Donnaruma. Messi was nowhere to be seen though he was available and played.

Of course, with rumors surrounding Messi and his possible exit from the club, PSG's decision on social media shocked thousands of soccer fans around the world. Lionel Messi's contract expires this summer and there are no signs towards an extension with Paris Saint-Germain.