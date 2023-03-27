The Peruvian national soccer team is playing some International Friendlies in Europe. Unfortunately, a video appeared on social media in which the Spanish police were seen assaulting some members of the squad before their game against Morocco.

Something really unfortunate happened to the Peruvian national soccer team. As they are playing some International Friendlies in Europe, the South American squad was assaulted by the Spanish police and fans uploaded multiple videos of this problem on social media.

FIFA had an International break scheduled for the last week of March. Multiple national teams used this time to prepare for the upcoming tournaments by facing the best squads available.

The Peruvian national team is one of those. After losing against Germany by 2-0, they traveled to Spain to face Morocco. Unfortunately, they were assaulted by the local police before their match.

Video: Peruvian national soccer team was assaulted by Spanish police

After not being able to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar, the Peruvian national team is trying to prepare in the best way possible for the upcoming competitions.

During this International break, the South Americans went to Europe to play two games against Germany and Morocco. For this last match, both squad agreed to play at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, home of Atletico Madrid.

The game is scheduled for March 28th, so the Peruvian squad arrived a few days earlier to Madrid. Unfortunately, they were assaulted by the Spanish police, which confused the players with fans.

While the players were meeting with Peruvian fans before their match, a policeman confused midfielder Yoshimar Yotun with a fan and pushed him. His teammates then tried to defend him and responded to the aggressions.

Diario Libero's Gustavo Peralta reported that the Spanish police asdsaulted players, members of the team and fans, who were only looking forward to cheer their national squad.