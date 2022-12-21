Many players who shone at Qatar 2022 look set to attract a number of clubs in the upcoming winter transfer window. Let’s take a look at the biggest names that could be on the move after the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022 has brought us the best month of soccer action in a long time. This year’s FIFA World Cup ended as many wanted, with Lionel Messi winning the trophy for the first time with Argentina.

Though the tournament is part of the past now, we’re not ready to move on yet. Having already selected our best team of the competition, now we’re going to take a look at those players who could be on the move in January.

Every World Cup proves to be a huge turning point in many players' careers, and Qatar 2022 may not be the exception. With the winter transfer window set to open soon, many teams will probably set their sights on these names.

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Enzo Fernandez’s career was already on the rise before the World Cup, but his stock has considerably increased at Qatar 2022. Though he started the tournament on the bench, the Benfica man ended up being instrumental to Argentina’s success. Fernandez won the Best Young Player award and now the likes of Liverpool or Real Madrid seem to be interested in him.

Dominik Livakovic (Croatia)

A penalty shootout was all Dominik Livakovic needed to take the spotlight at the World Cup. The Croatian goalkeeper, who has been at Dinamo Zagreb since 2015, will probably have better offers on the table after shining in shootout wins against Japan and Brazil.

Randal Kolo Muani (France)

It’s always hard to stand out in a star-studded team, which is why Randal Kolo Muani deserves recognition. The 24-year-old seized the opportunities he was given, making a huge impact for France coming off the bench – especially in the final. Though Emiliano Martinez saved the shot that could have made Kolo Muani the World Cup hero, the Frankfurt striker should be a coveted target on the market.

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Emiliano Martinez had already proven to be a dependable Premier League goalkeeper, but now that he’s a world champion, he might be ready to take his career to the next level. Dibu stepped up at crucial moments to help Argentina win the World Cup, earning the Golden Glove award. In January, Aston Villa will probably receive offers for the star goalkeeper.

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

While Morocco shocked the world by making the semifinals, Sofyan Amrabat took the limelight throughout their campaign. Setting the tempo and bossing the Atlas Lions’ middle of the park, Amrabat could pack his bags and leave Fiorentina for something bigger in 2023.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Cody Gakpo may not have ended the tournament strongly, but his hot start to the World Cup should be enough to make him a sought-after target in January. The Dutch winger had three goals in five games, and at 23, his potential is promising. Will PSV be able to fend off other European giants?

Shūichi Gonda (Japan)

Morocco may have given more to talk about since they went further, but Japan also pulled off a shock in Qatar. Their memorable upsets against Spain or Germany, however, couldn’t be explained without Shūichi Gonda. He might be 33, but it’s not too late to leave the J1 League for a bigger move.

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

While Alexis Mac Allister was already a pivotal player for Brighton, it wasn’t until Qatar 2022 that he established himself at the Argentina lineup. Mac Allister made the starting 11 in the second game, and stayed on it since then. Considering that he has Premier League experience, now could be the perfect moment to take off.

Joško Gvardiol (Croatia)

Qatar 2022 was a breakout tournament for Joško Gvardiol, who at 20 years of age proved that his future is bright. The Croatian center back has been at Leipzig for only a year, but his performances at the World Cup will probably attract clubs with deeper pockets.

Sofiane Boufal (Morocco)

At 29, Sofiane Boufal took Qatar 2022 as a platform to make a name for himself. The winger may not have scored at the World Cup, but he constantly made the difference for Morocco en route to a memorable, fourth-place finish. Boufal has been at French side Angers since 2020, so now he could make one last big move.