NFL News: Will Levis, Brian Callahan get new weapon as Titans sign former Joe Burrow teammate on Bengals

A former teammate of Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals is reportedly reuniting with Brian Callahan to boost Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans' offense in the 2024 NFL season.

The 2024 NFL season hasn’t been easy for the Tennessee Titans, but Brian Callahan is not giving up. That’s why the head coach, who ran the Cincinnati Bengals offense for five years, is reuniting with a former teammate of Joe Burrow who could help Will Levis.

On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Titans are signing wide receiver Stanley Morgan to their practice squad. The sixth-year wideout played for the Bengals during Callahan’s five seasons in Cincinnati.

Before arriving in Tennessee, Callahan was the Bengals offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2023. The team signed Morgan as an undrafted free agent in Callahan’s first year with the franchise, and the Nebraska product went on to make 51 appearances in Cincinnati.

Morgan joined the New Orleans Saints in 2024 free agency but was released as part of the roster cuts in August. At 28, he’s getting a chance to revitalize his NFL career with a coach who knows him very well.

Stanley Morgan #17 of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Without much prominence on Burrow‘s offense, Morgan has been more of a special teams player for the Bengals. We’ll have to wait and see whether that continues to be the case in Tennessee, or if he proves to be a useful target for Levis.

Callahan optimistic about Levis’ evolution in Tennessee

Even though the Titans won just one of their last three games, Levis has shown a significant improvement since coming back from a shoulder injury. His future as the Titans’ starter remains uncertain, but Callahan made sure to praise the quarterback for his recent progress.

“I hesitate to make any proclamations or anything like that,” Callahan said when asked about Levis’ future as QB1. “But I’ve just been really happy with the way Will has progressed. He’s played winning football from that position, really over the last three weeks, and I’d like to see it continue.“

Callahan believes Levis can do even better

Last time out, Levis helped the Titans pick up a hard-fought win over the Houston Texans on the road by going 18-of-24 for 278 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.

“I think everything he’s done. The progression he’s shown, the growth he’s shown is really encouraging,” Callahan added. “I’d like to keep it going, I think there’s another level we can get to and unlock for him.”

Callahan got to work with a top quarterback in Burrow in Cincinnati, and while Levis has yet to convince the rest of the NFL, the Titans quarterback is showing signs of his potential. Only time will tell us whether he becomes their long-term signal-caller.