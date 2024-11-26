NBA News: James Harden makes something clear about Clippers’ loss to Celtics

The Los Angeles Clippers had no answers in their lopsided 126-94 loss to the Boston Celtics, who continue to prove they are among the top contenders for the NBA championship. After the game, James Harden acknowledged Boston’s elite offensive potential, praising their sharpshooting display.

The Celtics were on fire in their win over the Clippers, setting a franchise record by hitting 12-of-17 three-pointers in the second quarter alone. They also share with the Bucks, the league record for the most threes in a single game with 29.

Harden didn’t hold back, giving full credit to Boston’s marksmen for their shooting precision. “They got shooters,” Harden said. “It’s obviously the defending champs. We’re coming off a back-to-back. They’re a great team, we didn’t really have time to game-plan. They hit us in the mouth, and it was one of those games.”

“We weren’t getting stops,” he added. “We still had opportunities, but we didn’t get stops. We had an okay start, and then in the second quarter, they kind of blitzed us.” The Celtics effectively ended the game by halftime, building a commanding 29-point lead in the second quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics attempts a three-point basket against the LA Clippers during the first quarter at the TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Harden calls Celtics’ offense the best in the NBA

With one of the deepest and most versatile rosters in the league, the Celtics’ bench often outproduces their starters. Harden acknowledged this strength, labeling Boston’s offense as the best in the league.

“The Celtics are one of the best offenses we have in this league, if not the best,” Harden said. “They shoot a lot of threes, they make you huddle your man, they get layups. For us, we had some good stints, so just watch film, get better, and keep chipping away.”

Harden remains optimistic

Despite the tough loss and Boston’s dominance, Harden remains optimistic about the Clippers’ trajectory. He pointed out the importance of staying positive and leading by example, even in challenging moments.

“Tonight was just a messed-up game, but overall, I think we’re in a good space,” Harden shared. “And as far as me communicating and showing my leadership, we’ve got a lot of guys that are on the same page, and I think that’s what’s helping our success.”