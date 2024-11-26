The New York Giants have faced severe criticism recently, even from within their own locker room. Malik Nabers criticized the team a few days ago after the changes to the offense, and now he has sent one final message to head coach Brian Daboll regarding his remarks.

Last week, the Giants made a shocking decision by benching Daniel Jones. Despite giving him a lucrative contract extension last year, the team grew dissatisfied with his performances and chose to move on.

With Jones named QB3, it was clear his time in New York was over. He requested the team release him so he could explore free agency this year, a move that definitely stunned many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malik Nabers reflects on his criticism of the Giants

After the release of Daniel Jones, several players weighed in on the situation. While some defended the team, others, like Malik Nabers, expressed indifference to their former quarterback’s fate.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Super Bowl contender drops major hint on the potential arrival of Daniel Jones

A few days after Jones was benched, Malik Nabers spoke with the media about the situation. The rookie wide receiver emphasized that it didn’t matter who was under center, as he simply wanted to receive as many passes as possible.

Advertisement

Following their 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nabers’ words grew even more pointed. He criticized the team’s direction and head coach Brian Daboll’s game plan, specifically calling out the lack of targets for him.

Advertisement

His remarks had a direct impact on the organization. While Daboll took them in stride, some fans are questioning whether Nabers should have said them. Now, the rookie has addressed the matter, stating he would do it all over again and doesn’t regret his comments.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers 1 in action during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford. The Cowboys won 20-15. /Cal Media East Rutherford USA – ZUMAc04_ 20240926_zma_c04_077 Copyright: xChrisxSzagolax

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Like I said, when I look at it, we tried to get me the ball a couple times in the first half — just had a lack of communication,” Nabers said, via SNY. “So, like I said, when I take a look back on the game and the plays that we called, there were opportunities for me to get targets, for me to get the ball. Like I said, we just lacked technique. We just [were] out of sorts as an offense. So, we only had, what, I think 15 plays in the first half. They had 40-something. So, it’s not a lot of plays you can get when you can call 15 plays in the half.

“So, yeah, if I had an opportunity to go back and change the words I said, I would. But, I still stand on what I said. I said it. I don’t have no regrets with what I said. But like I said, as I look at it on the film, we just lacked technique.”

Advertisement

Will the Giants fire Brian Daboll?

Brian Daboll’s tenure with the Giants has been filled with ups and downs. After a promising 9-7 start, his subsequent seasons have been disappointing, with an 8-20 record to date.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Daniel Jones poised to make a stunning decision after leaving the Giants

Reports suggest Daboll may not be with the Giants much longer. However, it remains unclear whether the team will let him go before the end of the 2024 NFL season or if they will allow him to finish the year.

Advertisement