NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends wake-up call to Russell Wilson's Steelers, warns rest of the league

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to get back on track and put last Thursday’s snowy loss to the Cleveland Browns behind them. Head coach Mike Tomlin sent a clear message to the team led by quarterback Russell Wilson, as well as a strong warning to the rest of the NFL.

The Steelers‘ loss was questionable because it was a loss to a negative team. Each of Pittsburgh’s three losses this season came against franchises that lost more games than they won. That is why Tomlin’s voice is trying to dispel doubts about his team’s performance.

Wilson was also the target of criticism after the loss to the Browns, as his performance dropped off despite throwing for a touchdown in Cleveland. Even Tomlin inserted backup Justin Fields in the final minutes, leaving the starting quarterback’s role in doubt in recent hours.

Tomlin’s wake-up call to Steelers, with warning to rest of league

“Hard knocks are something you have to conquer. We have to handle it better than the other three teams (in the AFC North). We have to improve our short-yardage performance, but our goal is to be better than the other three teams in the division. All teams must deal with hard hits and will continue to do so,“ Tomlin warned in the press conference, taking Wilson and his team to task.

Head coach Mike Tomlin looks on prior to the game against the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium on October 28, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After a mini-week off following the game against the Browns, Tomlin refused to put too much stock in the fact that Pittsburgh hasn’t lost to a team with a winning record so far this season. “I’m just trying to win the next game every week,” the Steelers head coach sentenced.

Tomlin’s view on making changes to the team

“Week-to-week plans will continue to play into usage of the Justin Fields package. We are also using Ja’Marr Chase in different and more varied ways this season than in the past,” Tomlin told reporters about using variations at the quarterback position and at wide receiver.

NFL fined key player on Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers

The NFL fined Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick $11,255 for unnecessary roughness for a late hit during the 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. The play in question occurred just before halftime. With only 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Fitzpatrick hit Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari.

