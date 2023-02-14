Kun Agüero and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are, publicly, on bad terms after the harsh words of the latter about the behavior of Argentina players during the World Cup. However, Ezequiel Lavezzi wants to solve that. Here’s his proposal to both of them.

There might be bad blood between Sergio 'Kun' Agüero and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but a mutual friend of theirs is trying to help them make amends: Ezequiel Pocho Lavezzi. However, the first step is to get them in the same room, and that might be a little hard to achieve.

Agüero didn’t hold anything back in January, when responding to Ibrahimovic’s comments on Argentine players' supposedly bad behavior during the World Cup. "You said that (Argentina) behaved badly, I think you are the least suitable to speak,” he told him, among other things.

However, Lavezzi, who played with ‘Ibra’ in PSG, offered himself to be a moderator for the two men. He and Agüero had a reunion during the live-stream for Star+ while commenting on the game between PSG and Bayern Munich, and they talked about the discussion.

Lavezzi offers to “handle” the situation between Ibrahimovic and Agüero

Agüero asked Lavezzi if he and Ibrahimovic were friends, but when Lavezzi said that they were, Agüero didn’t seem so pleased, responding with a growl. Lavezzi, however, was all about getting the two of them on the same page and proposed to him an idea.

“I’m going to invite the both of you to a barbecue (asado) or to a coffee, so you can speak face to face about the things you said to him, if you want,” Pocho said. Agüero wasn’t so convinced, saying:

“Mmm, I don’t know. I’m going to go to that reunion with a golf club. If something happens, I said that I was going to play golf.” To that, Lavezzi responded with a laugh: “It’s ok, I’ll handle it. Ibra is such a character,” he added.