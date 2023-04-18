Cristiano Ronaldo gave a useful tip to one of his fellow countrymen, who apparently thought about it for a long time until it worked.

Portugal teammate reveals the advice he got from Ronaldo: 'It stuck in my mind'

Cristiano Ronaldo is without any doubt one of the most inspiring athletes of all time. While his talent is unquestionable, it's his work ethic and winning mentality what made him stand out from the rest of the pack.

The Portuguese star took care of his body throughout his entire career, which allowed him to play at the highest level until his late 30s, before he decided to take his talents to Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, it's safe to say many players look up to him, especially in Portugal. As a matter of fact, one of his teammates at the national team revealed an advice from Ronaldo that stuck with him for a long time.

Diogo Jota reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo gave him one key advice

Diogo Jota had to wait until this week to score his first Premier League goals of the season, so his brace against Leeds United was a huge relief. After the 6-1 win for Liverpool, Jota revealed how Ronaldo helped him.

The forward said the advice he received from Cristiano was that scoring was like "opening a ketchup bottle, when the first drop comes out, everything comes out," Jota said, via The Mirror.

"That's one of the sentences Ronaldo said and it really stuck in my mind all these years," Jota added. "I think football is unpredictable, and these are the things we like in this football game. Things can change very quick."

Jota hopes to build on this double not only to keep on improving his numbers but also to help Liverpool finish in a better position this season. Right now, the Reds are 8th with 47 points, nine shy of the fourth spot.