A new edition of the French Open is approaching, and to ensure you don't miss any details of the second Grand Slam of the year, here is the TV schedule for the United States.

The French Open is the second Grand Slam of the year and the only one of the four played on clay. Players will compete, aiming to reach the pinnacle of world tennis. Many great stars have graced the tournament, but Rafael Nadal, the top winner of the event, stands out the most.

This edition will feature players like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev, the recent champion of the Italian Open. Additionally, the legendary Rafael Nadal will probably be competing, possibly in one of his final appearances at the French Open.

French Open: Schedule

All times are Eastern Time:

May 28-June 1: Early rounds (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

June 4-June 5: Quarterfinals (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

June 6: Men’s quarterfinals (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

French Open Philippe Chatrier – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS



June 7: Women’s semifinals (8 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

June 8: Men’s semifinals (10 a.m.)

June 8: Men’s semifinals (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

June 9: Women’s final (2 p.m.)

June 10: Men’s final (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

French Open: TV in the USA

You can see all the action of the second Grand Slam of the year through several platforms, highlighting Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. However, other options for the USA are also: NBC, NBC Sports Network and The Tennis Channel.