With OTAs already underway, it seems like Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys could be in for a tough situation with star LB/DE Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys have been the most disappointing team in the National Football League this offseason. That’s not what you want to hear from a team with Super Bowl aspirations that was humilited at home in the playoffs.

Jerry Jones vowed to go all-in. Instead, he let some of their best players walk away, and he barely spent in free agency. On top of that, some of his players aren’t exactly happy.

They recently picked up Micah Parsons’ fifth-year option for the 2025 season. However, he wants a raise and a new deal right now, and he’s not going to show up until he gets one.

Micah Parsons Doesn’t Show Up At OTAs

“Parsons, the star linebacker who wants a new contract, did not attend the opening of OTAs, according to Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram,” reported ProFootballTalk.

Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys – NFL 2023

CeeDee Lamb Is Also Absent

To make things even worse, star WR CeeDee Lamb wasn’t in attendance, either. He’s looking to get a new contract after having the best season of his career in 2023:

“Parsons joins CeeDee Lamb as key Cowboys who are not participating in OTAs as they seek new deals,” added the report. “Lamb was always expected to skip voluntary work, but the Cowboys had been hoping that Parsons would show up. Parsons’ agent said in April that his absence from voluntary work was not about his contract, but Parsons would obviously like to get a long-term deal from the Cowboys.”

The Cowboys need to act quickly, as this is the cheapest both players will ever be. This tactic has never worked for Jerry Jones, and that’s not likely to change any time soon.