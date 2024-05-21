At only 34 years of age, German midfielder Toni Kroos is retiring from the sport after the 2024 Euros.

A shockwave was felt in the soccer world as steady and world-class midfielder Toni Kroos announced his retirement from the sport after the 2024 Euros. In an age where players are playing well into their 40s, the Real Madrid midfielder decided the time was now.

In retrospect, Kroos has little left to prove, having played for two of club soccer’s biggest giants, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, while also playing for Bayer Leverkusen. Kroos won 10 titles with FC Hollywood (Bayern Munich) and 21 titles with Real Madrid.

On the national team side with Germany, the midfielder won the 2014 FIFA World Cup and earned 108 caps for the giants of world soccer.

Other Famous Players Who Retired Early

At only 34, Kroos leaves a major mark as one of the best and most consistent players of his generation. Here are other famous players who hung up their boots way too soon:

Marco van Basten:

Reason for Early Retirement: Chronic ankle injuries.

Age at Retirement: 31.

Career Highlights: Van Basten was a prolific striker for Ajax, AC Milan, and the Dutch national team. He won three Ballon d’Or awards and was renowned for his technical skills and goal-scoring abilities.

Eric Cantona:

Reason for Early Retirement: Personal decision.

Age at Retirement: 30.

Career Highlights: Cantona played for several clubs, most notably Manchester United, where he became a legend. Known for his charisma and controversial personality, he helped United win multiple Premier League titles.

George Best:

Reason for Early Retirement: Personal issues and lifestyle choices.

Age at First Retirement: 27 (he made several comebacks afterward).

Career Highlights: Best was a Northern Irish winger famous for his time at Manchester United, where he won the European Cup and was named the European Footballer of the Year.

Hidetoshi Nakata:

Reason for Early Retirement: Lost passion for the game.

Age at Retirement: 29.

Career Highlights: Nakata was one of Asia’s most famous footballers, playing in Serie A and representing Japan in multiple World Cups. He retired to pursue other interests, including fashion and philanthropy.

Michael Owen:

Reason for Early Retirement: Injuries.

Age at Retirement: 33.

Career Highlights: Owen burst onto the scene with Liverpool and won the Ballon d’Or in 2001. However, his career was plagued by injuries, which led to his early retirement.

Sebastian Deisler: