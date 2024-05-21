Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport and believes he has nothing to envy from Kane, Haaland, or Mbappé.

Lautaro Martínez puts himself in the same class as Kane, Haaland, and Mbappé

Lautaro Martínez wants respect, and boy does he deserve it. The Argentine striker has been nothing short of a superstar since his arrival in Serie A six seasons ago. Martínez has scored 129 goals in 282 games for the black and blue and has won seven championships.

Nonetheless, despite some interest from Premier League sides, Martínez has become a major fixture not only for Inter Milan but also as one of Serie A’s biggest stars.

Now, speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport, the 26-year-old is not afraid to put himself in the same class as Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappé.

Lautaro Martínez on His Place in European Club Soccer

The Argentine stated, “I can sit at the same table as Haaland, Mbappé, and Kane. I have nothing to envy. My numbers and titles speak for themselves.”

Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale celebrates with fans after scoring the team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 16, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

When it comes to numbers, Martínez has an impressive goal-to-games-played ratio: 156 goals in 342 games. His numbers have improved drastically with his time at Inter Milan. Martínez also has 22 goals in 56 games for Argentina.

With the national team, with the exception of Mbappé, he has one-upped Kane and Haaland as Martínez has won the FIFA World Cup, Copa America, and the UEFA–CONMEBOL Cup of Champions with his national team.