Donovan Mitchell could be the key factor for the Lakers if they want to retain LeBron James.

LeBron James is still uncertain about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers after a crushing loss against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. The King could opt out of his contract before the 2024-2025 season.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love.”

So, in order to avoid a scenario in which James signs with another team, the Lakers could shock the NBA looking for a trade to help LeBron James. Although Trae Young seemed to be their first choice, Donovan Mitchell has changed the landscape.

The Cleveland Cavaliers just lost the series against the Boston Celtics with Mitchell injured during the final two games. If the Cavs don’t offer him a championship caliber roster, anything is possible.

LeBron James still has to decide his future with the Los Angeles Lakers (Getty Images)

Will Donovan Mitchell play with LeBron James and Lakers?

According to a report from Jovan Buha, Donovan Mitchell has become the No.1 target for the Los Angeles Lakers even above Trae Young. That’s why, if Mitchell doesn’t sign a contract extension with the Cavs, a blockbuster trade could be in the works.

“I’ve heard in recent weeks that Donovan has become, if the Lakers go down the three-star path, Donovan Mitchell would be the preferred guy. They’re going to look at the possibility and see what the asking price is. There are teams that can out bid them.”

The Lakers have the stock necessary to make that kind of move with three first round picks at their disposal (2024, 2029 and 2031) to offer in any potential deal. Of course, that will be an ‘all-in’ mode for the franchise in the final years of LeBron James.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski explained a few days ago that Donovan Mitchell was leaning toward staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers. “I reached out to Donovan Mitchell and he was emphatic in telling me that he is not disgruntled with anyone or anything in Cleveland. In fact, he said to me, ‘I am happy in Cleveland. I’ve been happy since I arrived in Cleveland’.“

It’s important to remember that Mitchell is entering the final year of his contract. The Cavs could offer him a spectacular contract extension, but, if Spidey says no, a trade might be in place in order for Cleveland to get something in return before he becomes a free agent in 2026.