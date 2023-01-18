Cristiano Ronaldo is on a $200 million per year salary at Al-Nassr, three of his biggest ‘rivals’ can only surpass his wages if they combine their salaries.

Al-Nassr had no problems paying Cristiano Ronaldo the holy grail when it comes to salary in sports. CR7 ended his European club career which saw him play for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus and win over 30 titles to pursue a Middle Eastern adventure that will turn him into the highest paid soccer player on the planet.

Still yet to make his debut in a competitive match, CR7 and the Saudi League are already raking in on the Cristiano Ronaldo train when CR7 suits up for the first time in a friendly match against PSG and Lionel Messi, it will not be for Al- Nassr but rather for a selection of stars from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

When considering the massive salaries of some of PSG’s top players, and considering the salary Cristiano Ronaldo earns, in order to surpass CR7’s wages, PSG would need to combine the entire salaries of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé.

PSG player salaries compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

By knowing that Cristiano Ronaldo earns $200 million on salary alone taking away endorsement money, Lionel Messi makes $65 million a year for playing. Neymar makes $55 million in salary and combined both Messi and Neymar earn a total of $120 million, $80 million less than Cristiano Ronaldo.

In order for the top players at PSG to surpass the Portuguese superstar, Kylian Mbappé’s salary must come into consideration. The French World Cup winner earns $110 million in wages and until Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr, he was the sports highest paid player. Only then would the salaries of PSG’s three top player surpass that of Ronaldo, but only by a $30 million margin, 230 million vs 200 million.