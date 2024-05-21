The New York Jets were the most hyped and talked about team in the National Football League entering last season. That’s what happens when you trade for one of the greatest passers this game has ever seen.

Unfortunately, as you may know by now, the hype was short-lived. Aaron Rodgers was only able to stay on the field for a grand total of four snaps before suffering a season-ending injury.

The former Green Bay Packers star was reportedly close to making history and returning last season. However, with his team all but eliminated from playoff contention, it made no sense to put him in harm’s way.

Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Doing Everything’ In OTAs

So, now that he’s fully recovered, it seems like it’s as if he had never missed a beat. According to HC Robert Saleh, the legendary gunslinger has been out there with no limitations:

Aaron Rodgers shares a laugh with one of his teammates during warm-ups at Met Life Stadium.

“He looks good, man,” Saleh said, via SNY. “The arm talent, obviously, is still there. But it’s really just re-acclimating to everything. We’re trying a bunch of new stuff, too. Just trying to evolve within the offense. He’s doing everything.”

It’s Super Bowl-Or-Bust In Gotham

Rodgers isn’t getting any younger, so their Super Bowl window might close in the blink of an eye. That’s why it’s crucial for the Jets to make the most of this stretch while they still can.

The former MVP has raved about his days since he arrived in the Big Apple, and he’s shown no desire to walk away from the game any time soon. Still, Father Time is undefeated.

As tough as it might be to take down the Kansas City Chiefs or make a deep postseason run in the stacked AFC, all players are always one play away from the end of their careers, and there will be no margin for error for the Jets in 2024.