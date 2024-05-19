A new edition of the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, begins and to prepare for the big event, here we tell you how much money the players will win in this tournament.

As the new edition of the French Open begins, marking the start of the second Grand Slam event of the year, excitement is in the air for tennis enthusiasts and players alike. To gear up for this prestigious tournament, we delve into the financial rewards that await the competitors.

Here, we provide a detailed breakdown of the prize money that the players stand to win in this year’s French Open, highlighting the lucrative incentives that make this event one of the most coveted titles in professional tennis.

How much money will players get for passing the phase? And how much get the singles and doubles champions? These are some of the questions that we will try to answer so that you are aware of all the details of the French Open before the action begins on the Parisian courts.

French Open: How much money do you get for advancing to the next round?

The second Grand Slam of the year will distribute prizes starting from the first rounds. Players who win their qualifying matches will receive monetary rewards for their victories and progress to the next phases. Naturally, the prize amounts increase as players advance further in the tournament, from the first qualifying match all the way to the semifinals.

Prizes listed are in US dollars:

Q1: $21,748

Q2: $30,447

Q3: $44,583

R1: $79,380

R2: $119,614

R3: $171,809

R4: $271,850

CF: $451,271

SF: $706,810

French Open: How much money does the male single champion get?

Of course, the prizes for winning the tournament and reaching the final are the most important. The runner-up of this edition will receive the not inconsiderable sum of $1,304,880, while the champion will take home a total pot of $2,609,760.

Novak Djokovic, 2023 men’s champion – IMAGO / NurPhoto

French Open: How much money does the female single champion get?

The prizes for the finalist and champion of the ladies will be the same as for the men. Then the runner-up will take home a prize of $1,304,880, while the new champion will win $2,609,760.

Iga Swiatek, 2023 women’s champion – IMAGO / Hasenkopf

French Open: How much money does the doubles champion get?

In the case of doubles, there is a considerable difference in the prize money that the champions will receive compared to the singles champions.

Although the men’s doubles and women’s doubles champions will earn the same amount, it is less than what the singles champions receive. Specifically, the doubles finalists will receive $320,783 each, while the doubles champions will each take home $641,566.