The 2022-23 Premier League season schedule has long been in the spotlight because of all the action that has unfolded this season. This weekend sees the start of Matchday 25, following on the heels of last weekend's action.
Arsenal are still on top of the table, just two points ahead of Manchester City in second. After a three-game losing skid, the Gunners finally broke through with a spectacular comeback against Aston Villa last week. This weekend, they face a Leicester team that hasn't maintained a clean sheet in the Premier League since November 12.
While Erling Haaland continues to tear through the Premier League with an unfathomable goal-scoring record, the Gunners will have their hands full for the entirety of their championship drive. Now that Manchester United are back in the mix in third, both teams need to be on their toes. Tottenham, despite their inconsistency, are currently sitting in fourth place in the table above Newcastle.
2022-2023 Premier League Matchday 25 fixtures list
|Date/Time (ET)
|Match
|TV Channels in the US
|TV Channels in the UK
|Friday, February 24,
3:00 PM
|Fulham vs Wolves
|fuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com
|Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
|Saturday, February 25,
10:00 AM
|Everton vs Aston Villa
|
fuboTV (free trial), Peacock
|/
|Saturday, February 25,
10:00 AM
|Leeds vs Southampton
|fuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO
|/
|Saturday, February 25,
10:00 AM
|Leicester vs Arsenal
|
fuboTV (free trial), Peacock
|/
|Saturday, February 25,
10:00 AM
|West Ham vs Nottingham Forest
|fuboTV (free trial), Peacock
|/
|Saturday, February 25,
12:30 PM
|Bournemouth vs Manchester City
|fuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App
|Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
|Saturday, February 25, 2:45 PM
|Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
|fuboTV (free trial), Peacock
|
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
|Sunday, February 26,
8:30 AM
|Tottenham vs Chelsea
|
fuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo
|SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD