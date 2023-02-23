Football activity in the English Premier League continues this weekend. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the Matchday 25 matchups, the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in the US and UK.

The 2022-23 Premier League season schedule has long been in the spotlight because of all the action that has unfolded this season. This weekend sees the start of Matchday 25, following on the heels of last weekend's action.

Arsenal are still on top of the table, just two points ahead of Manchester City in second. After a three-game losing skid, the Gunners finally broke through with a spectacular comeback against Aston Villa last week. This weekend, they face a Leicester team that hasn't maintained a clean sheet in the Premier League since November 12.

While Erling Haaland continues to tear through the Premier League with an unfathomable goal-scoring record, the Gunners will have their hands full for the entirety of their championship drive. Now that Manchester United are back in the mix in third, both teams need to be on their toes. Tottenham, despite their inconsistency, are currently sitting in fourth place in the table above Newcastle.

2022-2023 Premier League Matchday 25 fixtures list