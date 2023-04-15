The teams in the Premier League have decided to remove any gambling sponsors from matchday jerseys' front. Here, find out the financial repercussions of the new rule.

After discussions with the British government, Premier League teams have decided to ban displaying gambling logos on the front of their matchday jerseys. The new regulations would not prohibit pitch-side advertising, and clubs may still display gambling sponsors on the kits' sleeves.

No less than eight of the Premier League's 20 teams are primarily sponsored by bookies. Fulham and Newcastle's deals are set to expire after the end of the ongoing season, but those of the other six clubs (Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton, Leeds, Southampton, and West Ham) have long-term contracts.

Not until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season will the new regulations go into effect, giving these teams time to find new jersey sponsors. Until then, they may keep their current front-of-shirt deals and even sign new ones that include the gambling industry.

How much money will the Premier League clubs lose after betting sponsor ban?

There has been discussion of a ban on betting firm emblems on soccer shirts since at least 2020. However, since Premier League these teams rely financially on betting companies as sponsors, this would have an impact on their bottom line.

One English side was quoted in The Times as saying that the decision would cost teams between £5-10 million every season in income, which is a significant amount for a league that is notoriously cash-strapped. The two clubs with the most lucrative contracts are West Ham and Everton, who both bring in over £10 million every season thanks to their gambling sponsors.