This season has been a complete mess for Chelsea, and Kai Havertz suggested the front office made decisions that took a toll on the team.

To say Chelsea had a terrible season would be an understatement. Kai Havertz is well aware of that, and he perfectly described the disaster this year has been for the Blues: "Everything that can go wrong went wrong."

In the aftermath of Roman Abramovich's controversial ties with Vladimir Putin, the London team entered a new administration led by Todd Boehly but things haven't gone according to plan so far.

The new owners fired Thomas Tuchel early in the season, but Graham Potter couldn't right the ship and now Frank Lampard is already in the hot seat despite being the interim manager. According to Havertz, firing Tuchel may have been a mistake.

Kai Havertz suggests Chelsea shouldn't have fired Tuchel

“Everything that can go wrong went wrong for us this year," Havertz told Kiker, via SB Nation. "The season actually started relatively quietly. We had a change of ownership, which was a big change for the whole club. And then Thomas Tuchel was fired, which of course always makes a difference in a team like this when you’ve been successful with a coach and then gets fired out of nowhere.

“[A] good phase [followed under Graham Potter but after the World Cup] we didn’t play very well and lost a lot of points. [There were] a lot of new players over the winter who first have to feel comfortable in order to be able to call up their quality [and] now we have our backs to the wall and not very well in the table.”

Chelsea are by far the biggest disappointment of the season, since they spent millions but got no results whatsoever on the field. Maybe Havertz was right and the chaos started the day they fired Tuchel.