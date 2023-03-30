The Premier League is set to implement a new set of rules when it comes to owners and directors of all its teams. The new rules will take into effect immediately.

Premier League to make changes with immediate effect on directors and owners with human rights abuse

In an effort to “clean up” some of the ownership groups and directors of the Premier League, the league will implement a new set of rules where the league can disqualify owners and directors if they do not comply with their amended owners' and directors' test (OADT).

The new rules indicate that human rights abusers or criminal offenses involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes can lead to automatic veto or expulsion from the league.

In recent years the Premier League has been the subject to criticism due to its lax view on potential ownership groups that could have human rights or even possible indirect ties to the criminal element.

Premier League new rules for owners

All owners and directors will be reviewed yearly to comply with the proper due diligence of the new rules. When it comes to human rights issues the league will take into consideration The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020.

Clubs like Newcastle United will be under investigation as the team is owned by a Saudi consortium that has a poor history when it comes to women’s and gay rights.