Peru are in a tough and difficult situation where their dream of playing in Qatar 2022 depends exclusively on what the team can do and the results of other teams in the qualifiers.

Peru's situation in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers is not easy, the next two games are life or death for the team. The most difficult game for Peru is against Uruguay since the Uruguayans also need to win to qualify for Qatar 2022 and they are big favorites playing at home.

Ricardo Gareca has a solid plan to play the last two games for Peru in the qualifiers, he wants the squad to give their best in both games, especially in the game on the road against Uruguay, which will probably be the game with the most offensive attack that Peru will confront in the upcoming games.

Peru currently have 21 points in the standings with a losing record of 6-3-7 overall and the most recent game for them was a draw against Ecuador 1-1 at home. Before that draw Peru won a class game against Colombia 1-0 on the road.

Can Peru still qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

Yes, but the team must win at least one of the two games against Uruguay and Paraguay in order to qualify through the inter-confederation play-offs. The other way that Peru can qualify directly for Qatar 2022 is if they win both games.

How many goals has Peru scored in the qualifiers?

So far Peru have scored a total of 17 goals and Peru's offensive attack is the only one of the top 5 in the qualifiers with fewer goals as the rest of the national teams have scored 19 goals or more. Peru's defense is also one of the weakest in the top standings with 21 goals allowed in 16 games, almost the same number of goals allowed by Uruguay in the qualifiers.