Qatar will play against Chile at the Generali Arena for a 2022 International Friendly matchup. Find out how to watch or live stream free this international game in your country.

Qatar vs Chile: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 International Friendly in your country

Qatar and Chile will face-off at the Generali Arena in the city of Vienna, in Austria for a International friendly matchup. Both teams have a different point of view for this matchup. For example, Qatar will try to make a good match just before their World Cup debut as hosts, whereas Chile are starting a new journey to be ready for the next World Cup Qualifiers.

Qatar will try to get as much experience they can before their debut game against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Jor. So, this game against the two-time Copa America Champions, could give them what they need it. In fact, they already know how to play against South American teams, as they played the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.

On the other side, Chile as one of the upsets for the coming Qatar 2022 World Cup. Their "golden generation" are passed their best performances, and with a transition coming over, the team managed by Eduardo Berizzo needs to improve their game before the next World Cup Qualifiers start.

Qatar vs Chile: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bahamas: 1:00 PM

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Barbados: 1:00 PM

Belize: 11:00 AM

Botswana: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Brunei: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Burundi: 7:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)

Chile: 2:00 PM

Eswatini: 7:00 PM

Ethiopia: 8:00 PM

Fiji: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)

France: 7:00 PM

Gambia: 5:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Guyana: 1:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Lesotho: 7:00 PM

Liberia: 5:00 PM

Malawi: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Malta: 7:00 PM

Mauritius: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Namibia: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Pakistan: 10:00 PM

Papua New Guinea: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Qatar: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 7:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Solomon Islands: 4:00 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

South Sudan: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 10:30 PM

Sudan: 7:00 PM

Tanzania: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM

Uganda: 8:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:00 PM

Qatar vs Chile: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belize: Claro Sports

Chile: TNT Sports 2, Claro Sports, Chilevision, Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD

Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports