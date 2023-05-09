Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 in the first leg match for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. However, the match was filled with fouls and dangerous actions. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 (Vinicius Jr. and Kevin De Bruyne) in the first leg match for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The Spanish side now will have to visit the Etihad Stadium next week to know who will get the pass to the big final.

It was a tough game between two of the strongest sides in the competition. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s team was the one who could break the City’s defense first with a great play between Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr, who ultimately scored.

While Madrid were dominant during most of the first half, City started to gain traction in the second half, slowly lurking Thibaut Courtois' goal. Finally, Kevin De Bruyne was the one who scored the equalizer.

Fans believe Carvajal should've been booked: Funniest memes and reactions

However, many fans weren’t happy with the referee’s performance during the game, especially in the first half. Pep Guardiola was seen having an argument with one of the officials at the end of the first half.

While most of the complaints were against Madrid (and mostly Dani Carvajal), the game got even more heated when City players, such as Gundogan, also reacted with questionable actions. In the end, there were only three players booked: Camavinga, Silva and Gundogan. Here, check out all the funniest memes and reactions on social media.











