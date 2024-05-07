Sportivo Trinidense will face Boca Juniors the Matchday 4 for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boca Juniors will aim to bounce back from their defeat against Fortaleza as they take on Sportivo Trinidense in Matchday 4 of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Dive into all the crucial details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a thoughtfully curated selection of streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Sportivo Trinidense vs Boca Juniors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Boca Juniors have recently suffered two significant setbacks, both domestically and internationally. In the Copa Sudamericana, they suffered a clear defeat against Fortaleza, while in the Copa de la Liga, their domestic tournament, they were knocked out in the semifinals, narrowly missing out on another final appearance.

Now, they are in need of a recovery, and they have a prime opportunity to do so as they face Sportivo Trinidense, direct competitors in the battle for second place. The Paraguayans are aware that victory won’t come easily, but securing a win would elevate them to second position, and they will exert every effort to achieve it.

When will the Sportivo Trinidense vs Boca Juniors match be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage between Sportivo Trinidense and Boca Juniors will be played this Wednesday, May 8 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Trinidense’s team – IMAGO / Photosport

Sportivo Trinidense vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Sportivo Trinidense vs Boca Juniors in the USA

This 2024 Copa Sudamericana game between Sportivo Trinidense and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, Tubi.