With his Golden State Warriors deal coming to an end, Klay Thompson could be playing for another team in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The 2024 NBA playoffs are still underway but the year is already over for many teams, including the Golden State Warriors. That’s why the Dubs now have to think about next season, with Klay Thompson‘s future a situation to address by the front office.

The four-time champion with the franchise is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, and it looks like he’s considering playing elsewhere. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there’s mutual interest between Klay and the Orlando Magic.

“The Magic can open up an excess of sixty million dollars in cap space this offseason. One name to keep an eye on, Klay Thompson, I’m told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson,” Charania said on FanDuel‘s Run It Back, via ClutchPoints.

Thompson, 34, is coming from a terrible season that puts him in a tough spot to request a lucrative extension in the Bay area. But the Magic need talent and experience around Paolo Banchero, which is why this move could make sense.

Klay Thompson in action against the Magic.

“Thompson, along with several other vets around the league, are looking at the Magic as a situation where you plug in a guy like Klay Thompson, you plug in another veteran player whether it be at the point guard position, shooting guard position; this team can make a real jump around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner,” Shams added.

Klay Thompson’s future in Golden State up in the air

Thompson has been a key contributor to the Warriors’ success in the last decade, playing a pivotal role in a dynasty next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green that delivered four rings to the franchise.

However, multiple surgeries and decline in his play could lead to a breakup now that his deal is running out. In the Warriors‘ season-ending loss to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In, Klay left a lot to be desired by finishing scoreless.

It remains to be seen whether the Dubs believe this is the right time to say goodbye or if they’ll do whatever it takes to let Thompson retire a Warrior. Steve Kerr wants Klay to stay, but only time will tell us.