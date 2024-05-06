The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have five names in mind to replace Darvin Ham as they aim to maximize LeBron James' championship window.

Following a first-round exit from the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers head into the offseason with plenty of questions. One of them has to do with LeBron James‘ future. But first, they have to decide who will replace Darvin Ham.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the purple and gold already have five coaching candidates in mind: Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick, Charles Lee, and Tyronn Lue.

“Whoever the Lakers hire for this job, the task will be competing for a championship,” Charania said on ‘Run It Back’ of FanDuel TV. “This is one of the most high power jobs in the league. A lot of expectations will be on whoever that next head coach is.”

Ham arrived in 2022 and was under contract for the next two seasons, but the Lakers are not the kind of team that can wait to succeed. Especially when their hopes rely on two aging superstars.

While Anthony Davis is not getting any younger, LeBron has a player option for next season, which is why the team needs to persuade James to stay by offering him a legitimate chance to succeed. And its next coaching hire could be crucial to do that as Ham was the second coach LeBron has had in LA.

Lakers reportedly see Lue as No. 1 option to help LeBron

Charania reports the Lakers have a favorite candidate from this list, which is Ty Lue. The 47-year-old, however, is not expected to be let go by the Los Angeles Clippers as he’s under contract through next season.

Besides, Lue himself suggested he wants to remain with the organization, though he appreciates the Lakers’ reported interest: “It’s great to be wanted. That’s a really good feeling. But like I said, I want to be here. And hopefully we’re able to solidify that.”

Lue took over at the Cleveland Cavaliers the season they won the championship with LeBron James, who refers to Lue as one of the best coaches he’s ever had. His hire would certainly put the Lakers in a better position to keep The King, but James warned he’ll take his time to make a decision.