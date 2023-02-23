Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu in the 23rd round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Check out here the probable lineups for this Spanish league Madrid Derby match.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, city rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will square off at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid for Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this French league soccer game.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online free on FuboTV]

Being their 172nd Primera Division gathering, this one is long overdue. It's no secret that Real Madrid dominate these Madrid Derby matchups; they have won 91 of the total meetings between the two teams while Atletico de Madrid have claimed 40 triumphs, and the other 40 have resulted in a tie.

The two teams last met on September 18, 2022, with the Whites coming out on top in a close 2-1 victory away at the Metropolitano Stadium. When these two teams meet again in the 2022-2023 La Liga season, it should be an even more interesting contest than the first.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Ferland Mendy has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, while Mariano Diaz is questionable owing to the muscle issue that kept him out of the team's last game, which was played in Liverpool. Both David Alaba (hamstring) and Rodrygo (gluteal) have been ruled out after being hurt against Liverpool, with the former perhaps missing a month of action.

As Luka Modric's health must be carefully monitored at this crucial juncture of the season, Nacho might start at left-back, and Federico Valverde could play in a higher attacking position. Yet France international Aurelien Tchouameni has returned to training, and he may start in central midfield on Saturday. Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga could join the Frenchman in the midfield.

Real Madrid predicted XI:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Atletico Madrid probable lineup

Rodrigo de Paul will not play for Atletico because of a muscle injury he sustained in the last game against Athletic, while Thomas Lemar will also be out due to injury. The return of veteran center defender Stefan Savic from suspension will be a big boost for the visitors, as he is expected to replace Jose Gimenez in the starting lineup.

It is thought that Diego Simeone would switch up his starting front line, with Alvaro Morata, who has spent time at Real Madrid on two different occasions, perhaps replacing Angel Correa to play with Antoine Griezmann in the center.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI:

Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata.