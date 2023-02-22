Vinicius Junior was instrumental in Real Madrid’s come from behind victory over Liverpool in the Champions League.

Real Madrid is a sight to behold, down 2-0 to Liverpool in Leg 1 of their round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish giants put on a show and turned things around.

One of the biggest reasons for the turnaround was Vinicius Junior, who scored twice to get Real Madrid back in the game. Now the Brazilian winger is getting a lot of praise by his coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"Right now, I think [Vinicius] is the most decisive player in the world," Ancelotti said. "Everything he does is a dribble away from a defender, an assist or a goal, and he does it for the full 90 minutes. He just never stops."

Vinicius Junior numbers this season

The 22-year-old Brazilian is having a career year in LaLiga, Vinicius Junior has 7 goals in 21 games and across the board he is at 18 goals in 35 matches. Vinicius Junior’s best season was last season where he scored 22 in 52 matches, well on course to surpassing those numbers.

Vinicius Junior has not only become a scoring threat, but he has also become a commanding presence in the Real Madrid lineup, being a terror for opposing defenders and having a great sense of pitch awareness and vision to make runs and passes.

When it comes to the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti knows it´s business as usual, "For Real Madrid, and it has always been like this, the Champions League is the most important competition for the club, so that is felt in the preparation for these games… It is certainly not over yet, we have done well in the first part of the tie, but the second is still to be played and anything can happen."