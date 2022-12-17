Another FIFA World Cup has passed for Croatia, who can once again head back home full of satisfaction. Zlatko Dalic's men couldn't reach the final like four years ago, but they managed to claim a bronze medal at Qatar 2022.

Though they fell just short of the big game, this will certainly be a campaign to remember. Croatia made it out of Group F along with Morocco, leaving Belgium out of the knockout stages. Later, they beat Japan before producing an upset against Brazil.

An inspired Lionel Messi ended their hopes in the semifinals, sending Argentina to the next round, but Croatia still managed to beat Morocco in the third-place game. But what's next for Luka Modric? Fortunately, he's not done yet.

Luka Modric reveals career plans after 2022 World Cup

"I will definitely play for Croatia in the Nations League," Modric said, via HTR Sport. "It would be pointless not to play when we are already in the semi-finals. I want to be there. Then maybe some qualifying games for Euro 2024. After that I will see what to do."

That is great news for the Croatian team, as Modric had initially suggested he would retire from international soccer after Qatar 2022. After taking his country to another deep run, the 37-year-old is ready to try and take it to the promised land in the Nations League.