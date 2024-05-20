The American winger praised his current manager and, like he did with Gregg Berhalter, endorsed Pioli indirectly.

When Christian Pulisic breaks character and says something of substance, it’s usually a strong comment with a purpose. The AC Milan winger did just that in an interview with Il Giornale of Milan regarding his current manager, Stefano Pioli.

Stefano Pioli is on the hot seat at the Rossoneri after a season which, despite all its ups and downs, has AC Milan in firm second place in Serie A, but titleless as the season comes to a close. Pioli’s future is very much in doubt, but the 58-year-old still has a contract until the end of 2025.

Despite many rumors that Pioli is gone and Milan are looking at other options, the former Fiorentina manager is still working day to day with his players. One of them, USMNT winger Christian Pulisic, has been a big champion of Pioli.

Christian Pulisic praises Stefano Pioli

Much like Pulisic did when Gregg Berhalter’s job with the USMNT came under question, the talented American was very direct when speaking about his relationship with Pioli and indirectly may have taken a jab at his former Chelsea managers.

Pulisic stated to Il Giornale, “Pioli told me exactly what he wanted from me and in which role he would use me. Unlike some of his colleagues, he never failed to keep that commitment throughout the entire season. I feel comfortable with him.”

Pioli has also spent the season praising his American pupil, who has exceeded expectations in his first season at AC Milan with 15 goals in 49 games, his best season as a professional soccer player. On Saturday, Pulisic and AC Milan finish their season against Salernitana, and then it’s off to USMNT camp to prepare for the Copa America in June.

As for Pioli, his position could be up for grabs, with rumors of Marcelo Gallardo and Roberto De Zerbi being considered for the position.