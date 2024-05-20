The England international had a few too many at a local nightclub as the Manchester City players celebrated their fourth Premier League title in a row.

No one knows how to party like Manchester City’s Jack Grealish. The England international was again having a go as he and his teammates celebrated yet another Premier League title. For Grealish, it was his third Premier League crown and his seventh title since joining Man City.

Jack Grealish was photographed entering the nightclub where the party was held in a Gucci outfit estimated to be worth $2,500. The celebrations were held in the Fenix bar in Manchester, and other players from the squad were also present.

According to The Sun, the players really had a great time with their respective girlfriends and wives, and eventually, in the early morning hours, many started to go home.

Jack Grealish Parties All Night

Kevin De Bruyne left in a cab and was visibly intoxicated as he slouched in the taxi, while Ederson left with a $1,400 bottle of Tignanello red wine. Pep Guardiola was also at the party, wearing an all-black outfit, while goalscorer Erling Haaland was wearing his team trainers.

Jack Grealish eventually left the party when the sun came up and needed help to leave the establishment at around 5 AM.

The season is not finished for Manchester City, as next Saturday they will look to win the FA Cup against bitter rivals Manchester United.