Alvaro Morata's goal-scoring prowess has made him a valuable asset to some of Europe's best clubs, such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, and his current club, Atletico Madrid. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Colchoneros.

Alvaro Morata is a top-tier striker with plenty of experience and a prosperous career in Europe. Accolades have come his way while playing for Chelsea, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid (Real Madrid's local rival). In addition, he has been lucky enough to share the field with superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Buffon, Luka Modric, and many others.

Although his finishing can sometimes be his weak suit, the Spanish striker has remained a favorite of top teams because of his tireless effort off the ball, selflessness, and grit. He has had a long history with his current side, Atletico Madrid. After seeing him play on loan in 2018, the Spanish club decided to shell out €35 million to make him their main star in the attack.

However, the next season wasn't as successful as anticipated. Morata's clear lack of value led to the club loaning him to Juventus for the following two terms. Eventually, the 30-year-old returned to Madrid this summer in an apparent attempt to salvage his relationship with Diego Simeone.

Alvaro Morata's contract with Atletico Madrid

It was previously reported that Morata's contract with Atletico Madrid would end in 2023, but data from Transfermarkt indicates that he actually extended it upon signing with Juventus, where it will remain in effect until June 2024.

How much does Alvaro Morata make a week?

According to Capology, Alvaro Morata's current annual salary is close to €9.8 million gross / €4.7 million net. Taking this account, the player would earn about €816,000 per month or €188,000 a week. That would make it nearly €38,000 a day, or around €4,700 per hour, or €78 per minute.