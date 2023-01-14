Real Madrid will play against Barcelona in what will be the 2023 Spanish Super Cup final game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in what will be the 2023 Spanish Super Cup final game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

A new edition of "El Clasico" is what awaits the fans on a Sunday full of excellent games (the Derby of Portugal and Arsenal vs Tottenham are also played). Barcelona and Real Madrid again face to face defining a title. Both teams had very difficult semifinals, despite which they asserted their favoritism.

In the case of the "Cules", they tied 1-1 with Betis in the regular 90 minutes, for which they had to go to extra time. There, both teams scored a goal and it was finally defined by penalties. Something similar happened to the "Merengues", who also equalized 1-1 in the 90s, but did not score goals in extra time and had to define their pass to the final through penalties.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid will face Barcelona for the 2023 Spanish Cup this Sunday, January 15 at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (January 16)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (January 16)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (January 16)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (January 16)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (January 16)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (January 16)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (January 16)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (January 16)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (January 16)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Cameroon: Star Times App

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Ekstra Bladet

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

France: L’Equipe, Free, L'Equipe Web, Molotov

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Indonesia: TCIR, TCIR+

International: Shahid, Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Japan: WOWOW Prime

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

South Korea: Coupang Play

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: Movistar+, World Goal

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Tanzania: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football

Uganda: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports, ABC

