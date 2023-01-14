Real Madrid will face Barcelona in what will be the 2023 Spanish Super Cup final game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
A new edition of "El Clasico" is what awaits the fans on a Sunday full of excellent games (the Derby of Portugal and Arsenal vs Tottenham are also played). Barcelona and Real Madrid again face to face defining a title. Both teams had very difficult semifinals, despite which they asserted their favoritism.
In the case of the "Cules", they tied 1-1 with Betis in the regular 90 minutes, for which they had to go to extra time. There, both teams scored a goal and it was finally defined by penalties. Something similar happened to the "Merengues", who also equalized 1-1 in the 90s, but did not score goals in extra time and had to define their pass to the final through penalties.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid will face Barcelona for the 2023 Spanish Cup this Sunday, January 15 at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (January 16)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (January 16)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (January 16)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (January 16)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (January 16)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (January 16)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (January 16)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (January 16)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (January 16)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Cameroon: Star Times App
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Ekstra Bladet
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
France: L’Equipe, Free, L'Equipe Web, Molotov
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Indonesia: TCIR, TCIR+
International: Shahid, Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Japan: WOWOW Prime
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
South Korea: Coupang Play
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football
Norway: VG+
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Spain: Movistar+, World Goal
Sweden: Sport Blade Play
Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Tanzania: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football
Uganda: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports, ABC